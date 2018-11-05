Ex-Hyde Park bomb suspect John Downey held over double murder

Efforts are being made to prosecute former IRA bomb suspect John Downey for two historic murders.

Downey was the man who more than four years ago walked free from court after his trial in relation to the Hyde Park bombing collapsed.

The aftermath of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing in London

Tonight it has emerged that prosecutors in Northern Ireland are seeking to have him extradited from the Republic to be charged in a court north of the border in relation to the crimes.

The PSNI said: “Detectives from An Garda Siochana have today arrested a 66 year old man in Donegal on suspicion of the murder of two Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) soldiers in 1972 and on suspicion of aiding and abetting an explosion.

“The arrest was made under a European Arrest Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“He is expected to appear at Dublin High Court tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday 6 November).

“Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said: “The PSNI has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and today’s arrest demonstrates the benefits of joint working between police forces and other national partner agencies.

“Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston – a father of 4 - and Private James Eames – a father of 3 - died when a device exploded in a car they were checking on the Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount, Enniskillen in 1972.

“The PSNI investigation into these murders remains active.”

The PPS said in a statement: “Following careful consideration of all available evidence, a decision has been taken to prosecute one person for the offence of murder and for aiding and abetting the causing of an explosion.

“The charges relate to the deaths of two UDR soldiers, Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston and Private James Eames following the explosion of a device in a car on the Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen on August 25, 1972.

“Extradition proceedings were initiated in the High Court in Dublin today (Monday November 5, 2018) to seek the extradition of one man from the Republic of Ireland for trial in Northern Ireland. One man was subsequently arrested in County Donegal this evening and is due to appear in court in Dublin tomorrow.”

More to follow.