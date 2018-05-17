Ex-MLA pay boss: we should cut 40% off Assembly salaries

The man who was formerly in charge of setting MLAs’ pay has said they should be facing a pay cut of around 40%, not the roughly 27.5% reduction which is likely to be introduced.

Pat McCartan was speaking after the government told the News Letter on Wednesday a decision is due “shortly” on what will happen to the salaries of Assembly members.

Last December, a report proposed that MLAs’ pay – which currently stands at £49,500 – should ultimately drop by 27.5%, taking it to £35,888 (and that staff allowances should drop from £50,000 to £37,500 as well).

And then in March this year Secretary of State Karen Bradley, who has said she is “minded” to adopt these proposals, was granted the power by parliament to enact them – though she has done nothing since.

Mr McCartan (who used to run the three-person Independent Financial Review Panel which set Assembly members’ pay) has now told the News Letter: “I’m in favour of a further cut.

“I think (27.5%) is more cosmetic in its effect.

“Nobody is going to be out of a job – or very little – and things carry on as long as the secretary of state is prepared to tolerate it.”

His own view is pay should be cut by 40% instead, and that the 60% rate which MLAs would be left with should then be stopped after six months.

So long as “we continue to pay people for not sitting” there will be no restoration of government, he said.

During the vast bulk of the period when the Assembly did not sit from 2002 to 2007, MLAs’ were paid salaries 23% lower than usual.

The DUP has also said since MLAs seem in line to suffer a pay cut due to the Stormont impasse, moves should also be made to reduce the amount of allowance available to Sinn Fein MPs, who do not take their seats at Westminster.