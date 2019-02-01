Ex-UUP election candidate Rev Lesley Carroll takes Prisoner Ombudsman role

A Presbyterian minister and former Assembly election hopeful has been appointed the new Prisoner Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

Rev Dr Lesley Carroll will take up office on March 1 for a term of three years.

Her appointment, made following an open competition, was announced by Peter May, Permanent Secretary of the Department of Justice.

The Prisoner Ombudsman plays a key role in the criminal justice system by investigating and reporting on deaths in custody and investigating complaints in prisons and making recommendations as necessary.

“I would like to congratulate Lesley on her appointment. The role of the Prisoner Ombudsman is a challenging and vital one in the criminal justice system. I am confident Lesley will bring her extensive experience and skills to the role. I wish her every success for her term of office,” Mr May said.

“I wish to place on record my sincere thanks to Brendan McGuigan for covering the responsibilities of the Prisoner Ombudsman since the retirement of the previous Ombudsman in August 2017. With his support, the important work of the Prisoner Ombudsman’s Office continued until an appointment could be made.”

Rev Dr Carroll served in congregations in north Belfast as well as being Convener of the General Assembly’s Church and Society Committee for seven years. She is currently Deputy Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland and works at Victim Support NI to enable victim experiences of the justice system to be understood and influence change. She was a member of the Roe House assessment team within Maghaberry Prison and a member of the Consultative Group on Dealing with the Past.

In 2016, Rev Dr Carroll swapped the pulpit for the polls when she stood as an Ulster Unionist Party candidate in the Assembly election. She failed to secure a seat in the North Belfast constituency and left the party in 2017.

The remuneration for the post is £62,713 per annum (pro-rata).