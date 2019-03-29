Exciting tour for Paul Brady

Coming this June will be one of the most exciting songwriting collaborations in recent history, as Irish living legend Paul Brady, and NYC songwriter, producer and member of funk band Vulfpeck, Theo Katzman come together for a tour, which includes a date at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on June 5.

Joining together on stage in a show featuring a collection of songs from both of these acclaimed songwriters, backed up by a specially chosen band from the US, Paul and Theo will sing and play together on songs from each of their extensive catalogues. A joining of musical genres and performance styles, that spotlight the global and ageless nature of music.

“I first saw Theo with his band in Whelan’s last year and was blown away,” said Paul. “To hear so many great classy grown-up pop songs with such musicianship was a rarity. I have never done anything like this before. With a band Theo will bring together, featuring Joe Dart (bass), Lee Pardini (keys) and Louis Cato (drums). I am gearing up to starting a whole new and exciting phase of my musical journey.“