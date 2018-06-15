Exhumed body is not that of missing Arlene Arkinson

A body exhumed from a grave in Sligo is not that of missing Tyrone teenager Arlene Arkinson, it has been reported.

The remains, which were exhumed in March, were disclosed in Garda files obtained by the coroner as part of an ongoing inquest into the 15-year-old’s death.

According to the BBC, the files showed that a body was discovered in 1996 by gravediggers, but was not reported to the Garda until three years later when a local priest was told about the discovery.

A decision was taken not to exhume the body.

It was not until the file was examined by the coroner in Belfast that the authorities in Sligo obtained an order to exhume the body.

Arlene, from Castlederg, vanished after a night out across the border in Co Donegal in August 1994.

She was last seen being driven down a country road convicted child killer Robert Howard.

Howard was acquitted of Arlene’s murder in 2005 by a jury that was not told of his lengthy criminal past, which included the murder of a south London teenager several years earlier.

He remained the prime suspect until his death in prison in 2015.

Speaking to the BBC, Arlene’s family told of their devastation at the latest setback in the search for her remains.

“My hope in finding the remains of my sister, Arlene, have been dashed again,” Kathleen Arkinson said.

“I prayed it was Arlene and was devastated when I was told it wasn’t.

“We seem to suffer blow after blow.”

Questioned why it has taken so long to come to light, Kathleen added: “Did the Garda ever tell the RUC about this body, that’s what I want to know.

“It makes me wonder how many other possible leads the Garda had and didn’t share them.”

The inquest into the teenager’s death is due to resume in Belfast on Monday.