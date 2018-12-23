Experienced BBCNI journalist joins RTE

The experienced BBCNI journalist Vincent Kearney had joined RTE as the Irish state broadcaster’s Northern Ireland correspondent.

Based in Belfast, the award-winning reporter with 30 years’ experience will work alongside RTE’s northern editor Tommie Gorman and Nuacht RTE reporter Aine Ni Ghallchoir.

Mr Kearney previously held a number of senior editorial position in both regional and national newspapers.

The Lurgan native’s track record includes a four-year spell with the BBCNI Spotlight programme and nine years with the Belfast Telegraph.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Kearney said: “I’m delighted to be joining RTÉ. I’ve had 17 wonderful, enjoyable years working with a great team at the BBC. I look forward to this new challenge and to joining a new team.”

He will begin work with RTE in early 2019.