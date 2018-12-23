Experienced BBCNI journalist joins RTE

Vincent Kearney
Vincent Kearney

The experienced BBCNI journalist Vincent Kearney had joined RTE as the Irish state broadcaster’s Northern Ireland correspondent.

Based in Belfast, the award-winning reporter with 30 years’ experience will work alongside RTE’s northern editor Tommie Gorman and Nuacht RTE reporter Aine Ni Ghallchoir.

Mr Kearney previously held a number of senior editorial position in both regional and national newspapers.

The Lurgan native’s track record includes a four-year spell with the BBCNI Spotlight programme and nine years with the Belfast Telegraph.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Kearney said: “I’m delighted to be joining RTÉ. I’ve had 17 wonderful, enjoyable years working with a great team at the BBC. I look forward to this new challenge and to joining a new team.”

He will begin work with RTE in early 2019.