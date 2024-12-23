​Export boost from Finland for Newry’s Two Stacks with ‘One to Watch’ endorsement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Two Stacks Irish Whiskey in Newry has won significant export business in Finland for its products.

The company, Ireland’s leading blender and bottler of premium Irish whiskeys, has just been listed across 150 stores in Finland through an agreement with Alko, the organisation which regulates sales of alcohol there.

The important agreement is for the Northern Ireland company’s single malt double barrel whiskey.

Alko is the national alcoholic retailing monopoly in Finland and is the only store in the country which sells beer, spirits and wine and spirits there.

Alcoholic beverages are also sold in licensed restaurants and bars but only for consumption on the premises. Listed suppliers must meet rigorous requirements.

Another substantial boost for Two Stacks came in the recent World Spirits Report on Irish whiskey which listed the Newry brand as one of just two whiskey producers to watch in the year ahead.

The report said: “The Northern Irish brand partnered with California-based Foley Family Wines and Spirits success in May with its 100ml Dram in a Can in duty frees. Despite being a tough market to crack, the US could soon become a major revenue driver for Two Stacks.”

Shane McCarthy, one of the three founding directors of Two Stacks, is justifiably delighted by the new export sales and the recognition in the World Spirits survey.

“What a marvellous boost for us as an immensely successful 2024 draws to a close and as we continue planning for even faster growth in 2025.

“Our whiskey brands are now firmly established in key international markets especially the US, the single most important market for Irish whiskey. Dram in a Can, our award-winning innovation, continues to grow strongly especially in duty-free retail outlets there and in other important markets such as the United Arab Emirates. We expect it will continue to be a key driver of our international sales in the year ahead. We also intend, of course, to introduce more innovative products in 2025,” he adds.

The magazine, the industry’s most important publication, also picked out Dublin-based Flatley Irish Whiskey as the other brand to watch in 2025, saying “While many celebrities have tapped into tequila, world‐famous performer Michael Flatley embraced his Irish‐dancing roots and delved into whiskey this year. His debut five‐year‐old release has already entered the US, with plans to launch globally in 2025. The team also includes a wealth of industry experience, including chief executive Jim Clerkin (ex‐Moët Hennessy) and master blender Noel Sweeney.”

The magazine, looking at the wider horizon, continues: “After dominating its homeland and the US, Irish whiskey is seeing pockets of growth in emerging markets such as Nigeria and Poland.

Global volumes of Irish whiskey have continued to grow, with the category reporting a rise of 2.6 percent to 15.6 million cases in 2023, according to Drinks Ireland, the body which represents the industry. However, value fell by 14% to €875 million (US$922m), described as a “short‐term decline” by Drinks Ireland, especially when compared with 2022, when the sector reached almost €1bn in value year on year (up by 25%).

This decline “reflects a change in consumer habits, as people grapple with inflation and have less spending money, suggesting a move towards staying in and buying less, or cheaper, alcohol”.

The Drinks Ireland report notes that the US continues to be the leading export market for Irish whiskey by far, accounting for 36 percent of total global sales volumes. The Irish Whiskey Association and Drinks Ireland are advocating for further protections for the category in the US to protect against copycat brands.

Together, they have submitted a petition to the Alcohol and Tobacco Trade and Tax Bureau, which is currently under review.

Three founding directors of Twin Stacks Irish Whiskey in Newry, Liam Brogan, Shane McCarthy and Donal MacLynn are planning even faster growth for their premium whiskey brands in 2025

Irish whiskey also remains the second most‐popular spirits category in Ireland, with a 26% share, behind vodka (30 percent share), and far ahead of gin (13% share). One challenge affecting alcohol in the country is tax, with Ireland having the third‐highest excise tax for spirits in the EU, after Finland and Sweden.

Beyond the US, the category is growing worldwide. For the first time, Poland became the second‐largest market for Irish whiskey in 2023, after a 16% growth rate. It was previously the fourth biggest, in 2022. Germany also soared by double digits in 2023.

According to Bord Bia, the Irish export board, emerging markets reported double-digit growth for Irish whiskey exports, including Nigeria (up by 59%), Poland (up by 21%), Singapore (up by 55%) and South Korea (up by 11%).