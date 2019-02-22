Extortion racket accused is banned from building sites

A Co Antrim man accused of targeting construction companies in an extortion racket is to be banned from any building site, a High Court judge ordered on Friday.

The prohibition was imposed on Brian Gillan, 61, as he was granted bail on charges of blackmail, brothel keeping and possessing criminal property.

Gillan, of Lurgan Road in Glenavy, was arrested during a series of PSNI raids across Co Antrim and Belfast in April last year.

Police observations, photographs and witness statements allegedly link him to the extortion of construction sites from September 2017 until his arrest, previous courts heard.

Prosecutors claimed evidence showed him attending businesses in the Crumlin and Glenavy areas each Friday to make collections.

Investigations revealed these building sites were blackmailed into handing over money under the guise of protection money, it was contended.

Gillan, who is on disability benefits, is also separately accused of keeping a brothel operated at Agincourt Avenue in Belfast.

He denies all of the charges against him.

Defence counsel Jonathan Browne mounted a fresh bid for Gillan to be let out of custody based on delays in the case.

Granting the bail application under strict conditions, Mr Justice McAlinden requested a £3,000 cash surety before the accused is released to live under curfew at an approved address in Co Antrim.

Gillan was barred from entering Crumlin or Glenavy and told he cannot enter any construction sites or contact anyone who runs them.