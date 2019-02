Extra time has been granted to police to question a 59-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Inga Maria Hauser.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team had arrested the man in 2018.

Inga Maria Hauser, 18, went missing after she arrived in Larne on a ferry from Scotland on 6 April 1988.

Her body was found two weeks later in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, near Ballycastle, Co Antrim.