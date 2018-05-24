Failure to condemn IRA shows Corbyn not worthy of support: unionists

Unionists have slammed Jeremy Corbyn for failing to condemn the IRA’s campaign of violence during his visit to Belfast yesterday.

The Labour leader’s arrival prompted unionist parties to demand that he address his relationship with pre-ceasefire republicans.

Speaking after Mr Corbyn fielded questions from students at Queen’s University Belfast, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: “He has had the opportunity to distance himself from the murderous cause which he gave support to in previous times.

“However, he has not even tried to avail himself of the opportunity and in doing so, proven himself unworthy of a vote anywhere in the United Kingdom.

“Jeremy Corbyn’s visit confirms what many people already thought about him. His support for the break-up of the United Kingdom and refusal to engage with victims of republican terrorism come as little surprise. Neither would his desire to keep Northern Ireland entrapped within the European Union.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Robin Swann, said Mr Corbyn’s visit had provided him with an “ideal opportunity to state once and for all that the IRA’s campaign of murder was completely wrong and totally unwarranted”.

The North Antrim MLA said it was “shameful” that the Labour leader had failed to condemn the 1983 IRA murder in Queen’s University of Edgar Graham, a law lecturer and Ulster Unionist member.

He added: “As the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party I know that there will be a great deal of hurt and anger that Jeremy Corbyn could come to Queen’s and not even mention Edgar Graham’s name.

“When democracy is threatened it is incumbent upon all democrats to take a stand. And where democrats are murdered by terrorists like the IRA, it is the duty of all democrats to call it what it is – cold-blooded murder and an attack on democracy itself.

“He had a chance to state clearly where he stands on terrorism and violence used to try to achieve a political goal. It is deeply disappointing, if not entirely surprising, that he failed.”