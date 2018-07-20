Fake movie poster used by police to make point against illegal parades

Police have taken a swipe at dissident Republicans in Lurgan, by going to the movies.

It might not be a Hollywood blockbuster but PSNI Craigavon have fired a movie themed broadside at dissident republicans.

Police created a mock film poster for ‘Back to the Past’ and posted it to social media.

They said this “Sounds like a boring, dated, unwanted film to me. Sadly, there are some who still want to see it. Time to weed those few out.”

The officer said this was in response to an earlier post by on Facebook accusing police of heavy handed tactics.

After a number of posters questioned were police taking issue with republicans in general, PSNI Craigavon clarified that the poster was in reference to illegal parades.

They said: “This picture was taken at an illegal parade on Easter Saturday. The community didn’t want it. It didn’t represent them. They told us so. We took action.

“In complete contrast were the LEGAL and NOTIFIED parades which took place across the country on Easter Sunday. These were wanted, represented the community, and didn’t involve masked men walking the streets.

“There is a big difference, and by trying to group both together is both offensive to peaceful main stream movements, as well as grossly irresponsible in giving justification and credence to a small group of terrorist supporters when the rest of the country wants to move on.”