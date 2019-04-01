Fake news: Were you caught out by our Mark Devenport career switch April Fool?

Now that April Fools’ Day has been and gone we can reveal – for anyone that was caught out by our fake news story – that Mark Devenport is not in fact poised to leave the BBC.

Today’s article reported that, after 18 years, BBC Northern Ireland’s political editor decided to change career after being worn out by almost three years of coverage of Brexit.

The report said that the English-born reporter – who once shared a Belfast house with the actors Ian McElhinney, Marie Jones and Eleanor Methven before becoming the face of BBC Northern Ireland’s political coverage – is planning to enrol in drama school.

One Twitter user commented: “He has been learning from the best both at Stormont and Westminster for years.”

UTV political editor Ken Reid played along with the joke on Twitter: “I was shocked when Mark told me earlier this year. But the job had given him a taste for sit-coms and it will be an easy transformation. I will pay a full tribute this afternoon.”