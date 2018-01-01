Fall in road deaths while serious injuries on increase

Although the number of deaths on the roads in 2017 was five fewer than last year, a road safety official has said that “every death is one too many”.

Provisional figures released today by the PSNI show that 63 people died in road tragedies during the past twelve months.

Drivers accounted for 25 of those killed on the roads while 15 pedestrians, nine motorcyclists and two cyclists were also killed.

Four of the fatalities were children under 16, the same number as the previous year.

During 2017 there were 828 serious injuries in road traffic collisions – the highest number recorded since 2010.

Head of the Department for Infrastructure’s Safe and Sustainable Travel Promotion and Outreach team Lynda Hurley said: “While five fewer people have died than last year, every death is one too many – we need to work together to make 2018 a better year on our roads. PSNI data shows the persistent behaviours that lead to road collisions.

“The main problem areas, namely drink driving, speeding, carelessness and inattention and seatbelt wearing are things we as road users can control.

“The evidence shows that over 95% of deaths and serious injuries on our roads are due to human error; caused by poor road user behaviour and are therefore preventable.”

She added: “There are still too many people dying needlessly on our roads.

“We will only see a further reduction in the number of people being killed or seriously injured if we all assume personal responsibility; whether as drivers, riders, passengers or pedestrians, for our own safety and the safety of others. Together it is our actions that make a difference.”

Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “While the determined and collaborative efforts of many individuals and partner agencies have helped deliver an overall reduction in the number of people killed on roads across Northern Ireland, one death is one too many.

“Sadly (in 2017) 63 families across Northern Ireland are coming to terms with the loss of loved ones who have died due to road traffic collisions. The impact goes much further and many more are adapting and learning to cope with life changing injuries.

“There is also a small group of people who know their actions on the roads have caused death or serious injury.

“They not only have to live and cope with this knowledge, they may also be facing prosecution.”