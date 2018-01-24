Fallen powerline: Emergency repair teams work to restore electricity supplies

NIE Networks staff have made safe a fallen powerline which blocked Tullynacross Road, Lisburn this morning.

More than 1,000 homes and businesses were left without power for a short time and the route had to be closed to traffic while emergency crews responded to the incident.

A spokesperson for NIE said: “Following a report this morning of electricity lines down on Tullynacross Road, NIE Networks emergency repair teams responded immediately to make the area safe and restore electricity supplies.

“Over a thousand customers were without power from 07.30-08.07. At present we are completing repairs to the overhead line and one customer will remain without power until this is finished.”

She added: “The PSNI assisted by closing the road and making the area safe for road users.”

The Tullynacross Road has since reopened to traffic.