Family and police concern over missing Coleraine woman

Police and the family of Coleraine woman Stacey Yates are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare as she has not been in contact with her family since Monday evening.

The 31-year-old left home on Monday around 6pm to go to work and was last in contact with family members three hours later.

Ms Yates’ car – a gold Citroen C4 registration number PUI 6293 – was last seen at 9.43pm travelling on the old bridge in Coleraine in the direction of the town.

Police said that when she left for work she was wearing a light blue work tunic, a grey-coloured cardigan and navy work trousers with dark shoes.

She is described as being 5’7” tall, and has a distinctive tattoo spelling out ‘Nicky’ on one of her ankles.

The PSNI have appealed for Stacey, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, to contact officers in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101 quoting reference number 643 of 24/04/18.