Family ask for help in locating missing Richard Black

Police and the family of missing man Richard Black are becoming increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.

The 40-year-old Bangor man was last in contact with his family seven days ago - on the afternoon of Monday 10 September.

A PSNI spokesman said: "He left the north Down area in his mother’s car, a white Hyundai i20 and the vehicle was last sighted on Tuesday morning (11 September) in the Magherafelt area, heading towards Toome.

“Richard is described as being 5’ 10” tall, of medium build and with grey, balding hair and blue eyes.

“We are appealing to Richard or anyone who knows his whereabouts to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 282 of 11/9/18 .”