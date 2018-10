Police are searching for a man last seen in the Co Armagh area at midday yesterday.

The PSNI said Aivis (Matthew) Matuzelis, was last seen at midday on Friday in Lurgan town centre.

Avis (Matthew) Matuzelis

A spokesmand said: “Matthew has been reported as missing by his family who would like to know he is safe and well.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Matthew please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number CC844 26/10/2018.”