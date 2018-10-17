Family concerned for well-being of missing NI man

The family of a missing man from Northern Ireland are becoming increasingly concerned for his well-being.

Robert Holmes, 42, was last seen in the Lakeview Avenue of Newtownabbey on October 17.

MISSING: Robert Holmes.

He is described as being 6ft tall, slim build with dirty fair hair, blue eyes and has facial stubble.

It is believed Robert had been wearing a dark waterproof coat, grey/black hooded top and a green monkey hat.

"We are appealing for Robert to make contact with police or his family, or if anyone knows of his whereabouts, has sighted him or has any information please contact Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference number 557 17/10/19," said the PSNI.