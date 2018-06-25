Family ‘devastated’ after Clogher Mart accident

The family of an 80-year-old man who lost his life following an accident at a livestock market in Co Tyrone on Saturday are “completely shocked and devastated” by the sudden death.

The man, Harry McAnespie, passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning following the accident at Clogher Mart.

He is the second member of his family to have lost his life in a farming-related accident.

His brother, Michael, died in 2007 after being attacked by a bull on his farm near Loughmacrory in Co Tyrone.

Harry McAnespie was also the uncle of Aidan McAnespie, who was shot dead by the British army in Aughnacloy in 1988.

His son, Damien, expressed his shock following the tragic death at the weekend.

“As many of you may know, my dad passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning following an accident in Clogher Mart on Saturday afternoon,” he wrote in a post on social media website Facebook.

“We are completely shocked and devastated by his untimely passing but yet so blessed that he saw us all grow up, get married and have our own children, so many people don’t get that chance.”

He continued: “We have been so overwhelmed already by the number of people who have helped out in the past 24 hours. We also want to thank the doctor, paramedics, the NI Air Ambulance Crew and staff at RVH Belfast who tried everything they could to save him.

“We hope to get Daddy home some time today for a wake at the family home.

Damien McAnespie added: “Thank you for all your kind messages and thoughts already, we know everyone knew daddy so well in the area and we have just loved hearing the stories from down through the years.”

Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Limited has also extended their heartfelt sympathy to the family.

In a statement, Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Limited said: “This has been a most tragic incident. Harry was very well known and highly respected in the farming community, and his loss will be keenly felt.

“The directors and staff of Clogher Valley Livestock Producers extend their deepest sympathy to Harry’s wife, Dympna, four children and extended family. The mart has notified all relevant Government agencies and an investigation is underway. We will, of course, co-operate fully with the investigation.”