Family ‘devastated’ after man’s body found in Portstewart

The family of a man whose body was found close to Portstewart harbour have said they are still trying to come to terms with the “sudden and devastating loss”.

The body of Adam Wilson, from Ballymoney, was found on rocks close to the harbour and promenade at around 11.15am on Sunday.

Police say they are not treating his death as suspicious.

UUP councillor Daryl Wilson is a relative.

Writing on social media, the Causeway Coast and Glens councillor said: “Unfortunately on Sunday past at around midday I received news that my cousin Adam Wilson had tragically passed away (in Portstewart).

“The circumstances surrounding Adam’s death are still unclear at this stage.”

He continued: “The entire family circle are still trying to come to terms with this sudden and devastating loss.

“Adams funeral will take place on the 5th of December at 1:30pm from his home.”

Councillor Wilson added: “Adam will always be in our hearts, in our hearts he will remain alive.”

Friends and other family members took to social media to express their heartbreak following Adam Wilson’s death.

A work colleague wrote: “Life is far too short and unfair I’m so heart broken writing this Adam Wilson you will be dearly missed by everyone.”

A cousin, Lindsay Norton, said: “It is with a very heavy heart that I write this post. My big cousin Adam Wilson was the man found in Portstewart on Sunday morning.

“On behalf of his Mum, Dad and family circle, we would like to invite anyone who knew Adam to attend his funeral, which will be held at his home at Eastburn Crescent, at 1:30 on Wednesday 5th December.”