Family escape injury following arson attack at house

A man, woman and two young children escaped injury following an arson incident last night (Friday, November 9)

A 26-year-old man is currently assisting with police enquiries following the incident.

At around 11.45pm police received a report of a fire at a house in the area. The front door and hallway of the house were damaged as a result of the fire. A man and woman and two young children who were in the house at the time were not injured but left shaken by their ordeal.

Detective Sergeant Patterson is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 1521 09/11/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.