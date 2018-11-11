Family escape serious injury in traffic collision

Police are appealing for information after the report of a a road traffic collision close to Snowhill Cross, Lisnaskea yesterday.

Constable Jason Stewart said they received a report of a collision on the Gardiners Cross Road around 7.20pm.

“It was reported the driver of a black Seat Leon was heading towards Maguiresbridge when their vehicle was involved in a collision with an oncoming vehicle – possibly a jeep -type vehicle – almost forcing the Seat Leon off the road. The second vehicle reportedly drove on towards Tempo.

“The Seat Leon sustained significant damage. Fortunately, none of the four occupants travelling in the Seat Leon – two adults and two children - were injured.

“I want to appeal to the driver of the second vehicle, which would have sustained some front end damage, to come forward.

“I also want to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night around 7:20pm and saw what happened or has dash-cam footage which may have captured the collision t contact us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 1198 of 10/11/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.