Family heartbroken after body of missing Belfast man found

The brother of missing Belfast man Michael Cullen has confirmed that his body has been found.

Niall Cullen, in a post on Help Find Michael Cullen, said: "Everyone,

"It's with the heaviest of hearts that I have to tell you that Michael has been recovered from Cavehill mountain a short time ago.

"The specialist rescue team are now bringing him back to his family home."

The post continues that despite their best efforts over the past three weeks "tragically it is not the outcome that all of us wished and prayed so hard for".

"Michael was a highly talented guy as those who saw him perform will testify to, but he was also a much loved son, brother, cousin and friend to many whose hearts are now broken.

"I can only hope he will look down on us and see the huge amount of love we all had for him.

The Cullen family wish to thank everyone for their valiant efforts in trying to bring Michael home... we will never forget this!"

PSNI Detective Inspector Natalie McNally has confirmed that the body of a man has been found in the Cavehill area of north Belfast this afternoon, Wednesday 31 January.



She said a formal identification and post mortem examination will take place in due course however at this time police are not treating the death as suspicious.

