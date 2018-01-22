Family in emotional appeal for missing man

The family of missing Portadown man Norman Prentice have issued an emotional appeal for help in tracing his whereabouts.

Mr Prentice (55) was reported as missing on January 15 - but hasn’t been seen since January 5. His family and friends are desperately concerned about him.

Norman Prentice

His daughter Maria, son John, sister Eileen and father John made a video appeal on Sunday - with police Inspector Leslie Badger.

Eileen said: “If anyone out there has seen my brother or knows where he is or who he is with, if you see him, please tell him to come home.

“There is not going to be anything said, we’re just worried about him at this moment in time.”

His son John asked anyone with any information, no matter how small, to call the police.

Mr Prentice’s daughter Maria said: “I just want to say if my daddy is watching this and he is fine, just ring the police and let them know.

“If he doesn’t want to be found he doesn’t have to say to the family, he just has to ring the police and tell them to take everything down and just let us know he’s okay.”

Norman’s father added: “I want you home, I’m waiting on you.”

Inspector Badger said police are doing mass CCTV trawls to confirm possible sightings.

“We would ask all premises owners in the Portadown area to not discard any CCTV from January 5 onwards, as we may come calling in the next few days to try and confirm various sightings as they come in,”

Police said: “One thing that has stood out during this investigation is that not a single person has had a bad word to say about Norman.

“His family’s distress speaks for itself. Please help us help them get Norman home. Look at the photos, if any of them jog your memory give us a ring.”

If you have seen Norman since January 5, particularly on the morning of the 15th, please contact police immediately on 101.

The reference number is 312 of 15/01/18.