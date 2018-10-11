Family: Mum-of-six Fiona McNally died from C-section complications

A mother-of-six who was found dead in Belfast on Saturday after what her family said were complications arising from a caesarean section almost two years ago has been laid to rest.

Fiona McNally, a 38-year-old from north Belfast, was described as “a beautiful, selfless person” at her funeral in Holy Family Church in north Belfast on Thursday morning.

Her family said they had been told, following a postmortem examination, that part of the umbilical cord had been left inside her after a caesarean section performed at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast in February last year, when her youngest child was born.

The family, speaking to the Irish News, said they were told the tissue had become infected and eventually poisoned her.

Addressing mourners at her funeral yesterday, Fr Paul Morely said Fiona McNally’s death has come as a “terrible shock.”

He added: “She has passed away at such a young age of 38, just weeks away from her birthday.

“She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

“Fiona left behind six children — Alisha, Tiernan, Corey, Shannon, Lexi and baby Kadhla — and her parents Alice and Martin, as well as her siblings Martin, Colleen, Sean and Edel.

“Sincere condolences to all her near and dear ones.

“Our hearts are broken, Fiona was loved by all and we will miss her so much.”

Fr Morely said “we have lost such a beautiful, selfless person who did her best for everyone.”

He continued: “Fiona was generous and caring and had a big heart.Her family have told me that her loud cackle of a laugh will live in their hearts forever.

“She will be remembered as ‘the big girl with the smile’ and she is surely still smiling as she is in a place where there is no sorrow, no weeping and no pain, only the fullness of peace and joy with Jesus.

“When I saw the enormous number of Mass cards beneath Fiona’s coffin, I had a thought that Fiona is sleeping on a bed made by Mass cards and prayers,” he said.

“Martin and Alice, it shows the concern, love and support of others in this difficult time. We experience God’s care through others.”

Ms McNally’s mother, Alice, will look after children.

Fr Morely said: “God is sure that even in the absence of Fiona, Alice will mind these children. We also pray for you, Alice, to face this sad situation with great courage and to live healthy to look after all your grandchildren.”

Following the service, Fiona McNally was laid to rest in the City Cemetery.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust said: “We express our deep sympathy to this family and on receipt of the report from the coroner will work closely with him and any other appropriate bodies to investigate these tragic circumstances.”