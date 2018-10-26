Family of IRA Shankill bomber will attend commemoration

The family of IRA Shankill bomber Thomas Begley have confirmed they will attend a commemoration to him this weekend.

The family moved to clarify earlier media reports that suggested they were snubbing the event, which is to take place on Saturday.

Begley died along with nine others after the bomb he was carrying exploded prematurely when he entered a fish shop on the Shankill Road in October 1993.

In a statement issued to the Press Association, his father Billy Begley senior said: "I and members of my family will be in attendance at the dignified and respectful commemoration in memory of our son Thomas being held tomorrow at the Republican Plot in Belfast.

"I am asking media to respect the privacy of our family home at this difficult time."