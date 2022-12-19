Family of Odhran O'Neill say 'our hearts are broken' as death notice released

Odhran O'Neill

It says that the 22-year-old man from Lurgan died suddenly on December 17 ‘while on holiday’.

He is described as the beloved son of Maurice and Claire and loving brother of Michaela.

Funeral details at a later date.

‘Our hearts are broken’.

It adds that ‘Odhran will be deeply missed by the entire O’Neill and O’Dowd circle of family and friends’.

And asks that ‘family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to, The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan’.

Announcing her brother’s death, Michaela O’Neill said:”Odhran’s body has been found.

"Odhrans life has been cut short and far too early.

"He was out seeing the world and living his best life as what we all have wanted for him.

"He will be remembered as a strong, charming and all around the best boy.

"Thank you to everyone has shared and we appreciate all the effort but he is now with the angels I love you forever big bro. Forever in my heart Xxx”