Family of Robert Flowerday thank community for their support

The family of tragic Robert Flowerday have told of their devastation at his passing - and thanked the local community for their support.

Mourners at the funeral of murdered Crumlin teacher Robert Flowerday heard that he was an “incredible man” who stood out as being “passionate about doing good”.

He was found dead at his home in Mill Road, Crumlin on Sunday, January 28.

The service of thanksgiving for the 64-year-old retired school teacher took place yesterday in Crumlin Presbyterian Church on Monday.

In a statement issued today through the PSNI, the family of Mr Flowerday said: "The Flowerday Family has been devastated by the untimely and needless death of Robert, our dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



"We are numbed by his murder, but heartened by the Crumlin community’s support and overwhelmed by the huge turnout on Tuesday night’s candlelight vigil organised and managed so thoughtfully by Townlands Boxing Club.



"To the organisers and those who came out in support, we extend a big thank you."

In the statement the family thank "the Fiddler’s Inn which offered and served coffee, tea and sandwiches" and "Boyles Coach House who provided the refreshments after the funeral service on Monday, 5th February".



The grieving family further thank the PSNI Family Liaison Officers who "guided us through these bleak times with your professional, friendly and caring support".

"Thank you to so many people across the community, who have come forward with invaluable information to the PSNI to assist in their investigation," adds the statement.

"To everyone - friends, strangers and the whole Crumlin community - we say ‘Thank you".