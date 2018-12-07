Family pays tribute to mother of Tyrone man who died in tsunami

Tributes have been paid to the mother of a Tyrone man who died in the 2004 Thai tsunami.

Teresa Keightley, from Cookstown, had been reported missing on Monday.

Her body was found on Wednesday following a search operation.

Her family paid tribute to her as a “loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister”.

She is set to be laid to rest following a funeral next week.

Her son Connor, 31, went missing during the 2004 tsunami.

He had been on holiday when the disaster struck on Boxing Day.

Thousands died after an earthquake sparked the tsunami.

Mrs Keightley said at the time that despite going through such a harrowing experience, she had managed to find some peace.

In a statement issued via the Police Service of Northern Ireland on Friday, her family said she will be sadly missed by them as well as her large circle of friends.

They went on to thank all those who had joined the search operation.

“In particular we would like to especially thank The Community Rescue Team and the PSNI, whose dedication and professionalism helped us through a very difficult time,” they said.

“During the search for Teresa we were inundated with offers of assistance from those within the Cookstown area and beyond and we are eternally grateful for the support shown to us as a family.

“We are very appreciative of all the messages of support and sympathy we have received to date.”

The family asked that their privacy be respected.