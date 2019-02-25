Family plunged into grief after nine-year-old girl dies in road crash

A nine-year-old girl has been killed in a one vehicle road crash in Armagh.

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has told of his shock and sadness after the youngster's death - in a one vehicle crash on the Hamiltonsbawn Road.

Mr Irwin said: “This is a truly awful tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the little girl who has passed away.

"Once again a family has been plunged in to grief and there is much shock and sadness throughout the wider community.

"My granddaughter was in the same class as the little girl at Hardy Memorial Primary School Richhill and I know many people in the community will be thinking and praying for the family involved.”

Mr Irwin added: "They will need much support and prayer in the days, weeks and months ahead.

"I just can’t comprehend that a young girl in her prime of life has been taken in this tragic accident.

"My thoughts are also with the driver of the vehicle who I understand is recovering after this accident.”