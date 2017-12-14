Family’s appeal after Carrick man injured in Thailand

The family of a young Carrickfergus man who was injured on holiday in Thailand have appealed for help to meet his mounting medical costs.

Ross Davidson travelled to the popular tourist destination for a backpacking trip with friends in early November.

Carrick man Ross Davidson. INCT 51-742-CON

The 23-year-old, from the North Road area of the town, had taken a working break from studying in Liverpool in order to save for the holiday.

Last Friday, he was riding a motorbike in the town of Pai, located in the northern part of the country when he had an accident.

Ross’s aunt, Marcia Armstrong explained: “We’re not sure exactly what happened, but it seems like they may have hit a pothole. He and his friend, who was a passenger on the bike were thrown off.”

While his friend was not seriously injured, Ross was taken to Nakornping Hospital in Chiang Mai, where he had two operations to put plates in his leg.

Ross departing for his trip in November. INCT 51-743-CON

However, it became clear this week that the nature of his injuries were more serious than first thought with the discovery of a blood clot and muscle wastage.

The former Carrick Grammar student, who underwent two further operations this week, is currently in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

And yesterday, his parents Andrew and Desna received the devastating news that their son’s leg may have to be amputated above the knee.

“They’re absolutely distraught,” Marcia added.

Ross with his mum Desna. INCT 51-744-CON

With language barriers halting the flow of information to the family, the situation has been further complicated with one travel insurance company refusing to pay out.

“Ross’s mum and dad hadn’t gone out [to Thailand] straight away, as his dad works in insurance and they were trying to sort that out for him,” his aunt said.

“His mum had insisted he take out extra backpacker’s insurance so he actually had two policies, but one of them is taking no more to do with it.

“They’re saying it’s because he was on the motorbike, which we can’t understand as that’s quite normal in that country - even a lot of the taxis are motorbikes.”

It remains uncertain whether the second company may be able to offer some assistance to Ross, whose parents flew to Thailand this morning.

Meanwhile, the full cost of treatment could be in excess of £10,000, said his aunt.

Friends of the family have set up an online crowdfunding page in the hopes of raising enough money to cover Ross’s treatment.

Donations and messages of support have been flooding in since the page went live yesterday.

“We just want to let everyone know how much we appreciate the support,” Marcia said.

To make a donation towards the appeal, visit the JustGiving page at:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helprossdavidson?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Yimbyprojectpage&utm_content=helprossdavidson&utm_campaign=projectpage-share-owner&utm_term=aeYeZ3vBp