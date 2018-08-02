Famous Caravan Gallery comes to Larne

Acclaimed documentary photographers The Caravan Gallery are in Larne as part of a special initiative to raise awareness of the impact of substance and alcohol misuse.

The project, which also recognises the achievements of those who work to provide support to those affected by the issue, has been developed by The Hope Centre and is being funded by Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Jan Williams and Chris Teasdale from The Caravan Gallery have already spent a week exploring the area engaging with people and are exhibiting the outcome of this work in their distinctive yellow caravan.

Jonathan Hodge, chief executive of The Hope Centre, said: “We really enjoyed hosting Jan and Chris when they were here in June and are excited about this next phase of the project and seeing their caravan in Mid and East Antrim. Our project is about recognising the impact of substance and alcohol misuse and raising awareness of the work that goes on in our communities every day.”

The first exhibition is taking place in Broadway, Larne, August 2-4 and is open to everyone.

The project will culminate in a special exhibition in The Hope Centre in October and Jan and Chris are asking that any local people who wish to contribute something to the exhibition, call and visit them at The Caravan Gallery while it is in the area.

Jonathan continued, “Jan and Chris want the project to be as participatory and involve as many local people as possible, so if anyone has anything they would like to share with the project such as a photo, an artwork, or even a story, then they are free to call by and do so. Everything will be included in the exhibition at the end of the project.”

The Caravan Gallery has recently spoken at The Martin Parr Foundation on its approach to engaging communities and has previously worked with galleries including Tate Britain, The Bluecoat Liverpool and Middlesborough Institute of Modern Art.

For more information on the project contact Adele at The Hope Centre (E-mail: adele@hopeballymena.com or Phone: 028 2563 2726)