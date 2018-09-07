Fantastic fundraising effort in memory of tragic young mechanic

Following the tragic death of Neil Graham from Garrison in Co Fermanagh earlier this year, £6,500 has been raised for charity in his memory.

The family of the young man who was killed on May 22 while on work experience at a garage just weeks before his 18th birthday had asked for donations in lieu of flowers at the time of his funeral.

Air Ambulance NI presentation: left to right, Dave O'Toole, pilot, Eddie Graham, Emma O'Boylan, paramedic, Cherith Graham, Rebecca Graham, Dr Ciaran McKenna, Joy Graham and Jonathan Graham

A total of £3,200 was raised for Air Ambulance NI and £3,300 to Garrison Parish Church.

In addition to this money raised in lieu of flowers Neil’s sister Cherith is taking part in the Great North Run in Newcastle-on-Tyne on Sunday to raise further funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Neil’s mother Joy described him as “a wonderful, caring, loving son” who had “everything going for him”.