Fantastic fundraising effort in memory of tragic young mechanic

Neil Graham, who died tragically in May
Following the tragic death of Neil Graham from Garrison in Co Fermanagh earlier this year, £6,500 has been raised for charity in his memory.

The family of the young man who was killed on May 22 while on work experience at a garage just weeks before his 18th birthday had asked for donations in lieu of flowers at the time of his funeral.

Air Ambulance NI presentation: left to right, Dave O'Toole, pilot, Eddie Graham, Emma O'Boylan, paramedic, Cherith Graham, Rebecca Graham, Dr Ciaran McKenna, Joy Graham and Jonathan Graham

A total of £3,200 was raised for Air Ambulance NI and £3,300 to Garrison Parish Church.

In addition to this money raised in lieu of flowers Neil’s sister Cherith is taking part in the Great North Run in Newcastle-on-Tyne on Sunday to raise further funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Neil’s mother Joy described him as “a wonderful, caring, loving son” who had “everything going for him”.

Garrison Parish Church presentation: left to right, Jonathan Graham, Rebecca Graham, Cherith Graham, Lorraine Boyd Church Treasurer, Ngozi Njoku Rector, Joy Graham and Eddie Graham

