Farmer’s quad bike fatal crash not work related

The Co Londonderry farmer who died following a weekend quad bike accident was not working when the fatal accident occurred, it is understood.

Hugh Henry, from Ringsend near Coleraine, came off the machine at his farm on Saturday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doctors were flown to the scene, to support local paramedics, by the NI Air Ambulance helicopter having received an emergency call shortly before 5pm

The Health and Safety Executive NI has confirmed it is “aware of a tragic incident” and is making enquiries, however, an accident at work investigation has not been instigated.

SDLP MLA John Dallat described Mr Henry as “a very experienced farmer committed to agriculture all his life,” while Sinn Fein’s Sean McGlinchey said: “I have known Hugh well as a real gentleman.

“He will be very badly missed by his family. He was well known in farming circles and well respected.”

Mr Henry is survived by his wife Margaret and children Hugh and Maria.