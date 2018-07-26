Centenary celebrations at Clogher Show

Thousands came out in force to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Clogher Valley Show.

The County Tyrone village of Augher was a hive of activity from early morning, with exhibitors travelling from all over the Province to show off their prime farm livestock and horses.

Hampshire Down champion and supreme interbreed sheep champion at the Centenary Clogher Show was a shearling ram owned by Sean Doyle, Katesbridge. Included is Killen Donnell, Danske Bank, sponsor; and breed judge Trevor Fegan. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Ballynahinch herd owners Albert, Marie and David Connolly, arrived at the showgrounds at 7am with a lorry transporting 17 cattle from their highly regarded Brigadoon Charolais Herd. All their hard work paid dividends, with the Brigadoon team winning five red rosettes, the reserve breed championship and the second reserve title in the interbreed beef line-up.

Brothers Tommy and Richie Devine had a great day ‘at the office’, scoring a hat-trick with their home-bred two-year-old Charolais heifer Brownhill Mo. She dominated the Charolais ring, and also clinched the interbreed title. Later in the day this much-admired heifer claimed the prestigious award for the supreme champion of champions in the cattle section.

Taking the reserve award in the beef section was the Aberdeen Angus leader Coolermoney Frances, bred and exhibited by Adrian and Graeme Parke from Strabane. This heifer is no stranger to success, having won the breed championships at Ballymena, Ballymoney, Newry and Limavady, and the reserve award at Omagh.

In the dairy showring Iain and Joyce McLean from Bushmills had another fantastic day with females from their noted 120-cow Priestland dairy herd at Bushmills. They claimed the Holstein and Ayrshire breed championships, and their black and white cow Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose went on to secure the dairy interbreed title.

Interbreed beef champion, and supreme overall champion in the cattle section at the 100th Anniversary Clogher Valley Show was Brownhill Mo owned by Devine Bros, Strabane. Richie Devine is pictured with Scottish judge Ian Anderson; and Danske Bank's Rodney Brown, sponsor. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Success didn’t stop there for the Priestland show team, who later clinched the champion and reserve ribbons at the final of the coveted Thompsons and NISA Dairy Cow of the Year Championship.

Interbreed dairy judge David Boyd from Glaslough was full of admiration for the McLean family’s multi-award winning Holstein cow. “I love this cow! She is simply world- class. You don’t expect to see a dairy cow of this calibre at a rural country show. “

Hampshire Down sheep breeders Sean and Gillian Doyle, Katesbridge, celebrated seven successive breed championships, and went on to claim the native breed title and the supreme interbreed award at Clogher Valley’s Centenary event. Their show stopper was a shearling ram.

Runner-up was a Suffolk shearling ewe exhibited by Dunloy flock owner Alastair Barkley.

Christopher McCrea exhibited the reserve commercial beef champion at Clogher Show. Included is John Gervis, TJ Booth. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Among the visitors was DUP leader Arlene Foster who commented: “It is wonderful to see such an excellent turnout of visitors and exhibitors at Clogher Show. Congratulations to the organising committee on its 100th Anniversary.”

Results from the showring:

SHEEP

Supreme Champion Sheep in Show: Sean Doyle (Hampshire Down). Reserve: Alastair Barkley (Suffolk).

Jonny Hazelton, Dungannon, exhibited the Simmental champion Ranfurly Impeccable. Included is judge Hugh Murray. Picture: Julie Hazelton

ISA and Clogher Valley Show NI Continental Sheep Final: 1, William McAllister (Charollais); 2, J and H Foster (Texel); 3, Jack Moses (Suffolk).

British and Irish Native Sheep Championship -1, Sean Doyle (Hampshire Down); 2, Alastair Barkley (Suffolk); 3, Matthew Hall.

Cydectin Young Handlers Championship Final: Deon Fleming. Reserve: Samantha Todd.

Hampshire Down

Champion: Sean Doyle. Reserve: Christopher Todd.

Novice breeder who hasn’t previously won a first prize at Clogher Show – 1, Christopher Todd; 2, Alan Wells.

Cormac McKervey, Ulster Bank, is pictured with Shane McGeehan, Brookeborough, who exhibited the reserve Limousin champion at Clogher Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Shearling ram – 1, Sean Doyle; 2, Alan Wells; 3, Peter Lawson.

Ewe, two shear and upwards – 1, Stirling Manson; 2, and 3, Peter Lawson.

Shearling ewe – 1, Rodney Wilson; 2, and 3, Peter Lawson.

Ram lamb – 1, Christopher Todd; 2, and 3, Peter Lawson.

Ewe lamb – 1, Stirling Manson; 2, Peter Lawson; 3, Rodney Wilson.

Suffolk

Champion: Alastair Barkley. Reserve: William Moore.

Shearling ram – 1, Malcolm Beattie.

Ewe, two shear and upwards – 1, and 3, Alastair Barkley; 3, William Moore.

Shearling ewe – 1, Alastair Barkley; 2, William Moore; 3, Sean Doyle.

Ram lamb – 1, Sean Doyle.

Ewe lamb – 1, William Moore; 2, Jack Moses; 3, Alastair Barkley.

Vendeen

Champion: Daryl Moffit. Reserve: J and R Hayes.

Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, J and R Hayes; 2, and 3, Daryl Moffit.

Shearling ewe – 1, Daryl Moffit; 2, J and R Hayes; 3, Daryl Moffit.

Ram lamb -1, Daryl Moffit; 2, J and R Hayes.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Daryl Moffit ;3, J and R Hayes

Texel

Champion: Messrs Ligget t and Williamson. Reserve: J and H Foster.

Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, J and H Foster; 2, Alistair Breen.

Shearling ram – 1, J and H Foster; 2, Messrs Liggett and Wililamson; 3, Frank Clewer.

Ewe, two shear and upwards – 1, Messrs Liggett and Williamson; 2, Alistair Breen; 3, J and H Foster.

Shearling ewe – 1, Jack Moses; 2, Alistair Breen; 3, S and J McCollam.

Ram lamb – 1, Andrew Hutchinson.

Ewe lamb – 1, Alistair Breen; 2, Messrs Liggett and Williamson; 3, J and H Foster.

Blue Texel

Champion: Adrian Richarson. Reserve: J Redmond.

Shearling ram – 1, A and J Carson; 2, Elaine Hamilton.

Ewe, two shear and upwards – 1, J Redmond; 2, Elaine Hamilton; 3, A and J Carson.

Shearling ewe – 1, A and J Carson; 2, and 3, J Redmond.

Ram lamb – 1, A and J Carson; 2, Seamus McGuinness; 3, J Redmond.

Ewe lamb – 1, Adrian Richardson; 2, J Redmond; 3, Elaine Hamilton.

Charollais

Champion: William McAllister. Reserve: William McAllister.

Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, Jim Bell.

Shearling ram – 1, J and H Foster; 2, Jim Bell.

Ewe, two shear and above – 1, William McAllister; 2, and 3, Arianna and Clara Bell.

Shearling ewe – 1, William McAllister; 2, and 3, Arianna and Clara Bell.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, Robert McLaren.

Ewe lamb - 1, William McAllister; 2, J and H Foster; 3, Jill McAllister.

Ile de France

Champion: Rebecca and Georgina Mulligan. Reserve: David Dalzell.

Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, Rebecca and Georgina Mulligan 2, David Dalzell; 3, David Mulligan.

Shearling ram – 1, Rebecca and Georgina Mulligan; 2, Davld Dalzell; 3, Edward and Stewart Adamson.

Ewe, two shear and upwards – 1, David Dalzell; 2, Rebecca and Georgina Mulligan; 3, Edward and Stewart Adamson.

Shearing ewe – 1, Rebecca and Georgina Mulligan; 2, Edward and Stewart Adamson; 3, David Dalzell.

Ram lamb – 1, David Dalzell; 2, David Mulligan; 3, Rebecca and Georgina Mulligan.

Ewe lamb – 1, David Dalzell; 2, David Mulligan; 3, Edward and Stewart Adamson.

Beltex

Champion: David Brown. Reserve: Elizabeth McAllister.

Shearling ram – 1, David Brown; 2, Kenny Preston.

Ewe, two shear and upwards – 1, David Brown; 2, Kenny Preston.

Shearling ewe – 1, David Brown; 2, and 3, Elizabeth McAllister.

Ram lamb – 1, Kenny Preston; 2, David Brown; 3, Kenny Preston.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Elizabeth McAllister; 3, David Brown.

Zwartbles

Champion: Elaine Anderson. Reserve: Elaine Anderson.

Shearling ram – 1, Elaine Anderson.

Ewe, two shear and upwards – 1, Elaine Anderson.

Shearling ewe – 1, Jack Owens; 2, Elaine Anderson; 3, Jack Owens.

Ram lamb – 1, Jack Owens; 2, Elaine Anderson.

Ewe lamb – 1, Jack Owens.

Border Leicester

Champion: Hydebank College. Reserv: Hydebank College.

Ram lamb – 1, Hydebank College.

Ewe lamb – 1, Hydebank College.

Bluefaced Leicester

Champion: Lisa Harden. Reserve: Lisa Harden.

Ewe, two shear and upwards – 1, Lisa Harden.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Lisa Harden.

Kerryhill

Champion: Kerry Angus. Reserve: RJ McCauley.

Shearling ram – 1, John Colhoun.

Ewe, two shear and upwards – 1, RJ McCauley; 2, and 3, Kerry Angus.

Shearling ewe – 1, RJ McCauley; 2, Kerry Angus; 3, RJ McCauley.

Ram lamb – 1, RJ McCauley; 2, Kerry Angus; 3, John Colhoun.

Ewe lamb - 1, Kerry Angus.

Jacob

Champion: Paul Colhoun. Reserve: James McGrath.

Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, James McGrath; 2, Gary Freeburn; 3, Paul Colhoun.

Shearling ram – 1, and 2, Paul Colhoun; 3, James McGrath.

Ewe, two shear and upwards – 1, and 2, Paul Colhoun; 3, Joseph Duff.

Shearling ewe – 1, Paul Colhoun; 2, Gary Freeburn; 3, Paul Colhoun.

Ram lamb -1, Gary Freeburn; 2, and 3, Paul Colhoun.

Ewe lamb – 1, James McGrath; 2, Paul Colhoun; 3, Adrian Hamilton.

Group of three – 1, Paul Colhoun; 2, James McGrath; 3, Gary Freeburn.

Pair of lambs – 1, James McGrath; 2, Paul Colhoun; 3, Gary Freeburn.

Crossbred

Champion: J and H Foster.

Ewe, two shear and above – 1, Lynda Hamilton.

Shearling ewe – 1, 2, and 3, Lynda Hamilton.

Pair of butchers lambs – 1, Andrew Hutchinson; 2, J and H Foster; 3, Lynda Hamilton.

Ewe lamb suitable for breeding – 1, J and H Foster; 2, Lynda Hamilton; 3, J and H Foster.

Rare Breeds

Champion: Rebecca McBratney. Reserve: RJ McCauley.

Ram, any age -1, RJ McCauley; 2, Dr Thomas B Cole; 3, RJ McCauley.

Ewe, any age – 1, Rebecca McBratney; 2, Philip Kelly; 3, RJ McCauley.

Ram lamb – 1, Dr Thomas B Cole; 2, Philip Kelly; 3, RJ McCauley.

Ewe lamb – 1, Philip Kelly; 2, Rebecca McBratney; 3, RJ McCauley.

Young Handlers

Handler aged 8 to 14-years-old – 1, Samantha Todd; 2, Jake Wells; 3, Matthew Hall.

DAIRY CATTLE

Overall Dairy Championship: McLean Family. Reserve: Ronald McLean and Sons.

Devenish Maiden Dairy Heifer Championship: 1, Lauren Kelly; 2, and 3, Seamus Gunn.

Glanbia pair of dairy heifers – 1, Seamus Gunn; 2, Stewart and Nyree Baxter; 3, Sarah Doupe.

Thompsons and NISA Dairy Cow Championship – 1, McLean Family (Holstein); 2, McLean Family (Ayrshire); 3, William Hunter (Holstein); 4, Ronald McLean and Sons (Relough); 5, and 6, Andrew Magowan (Holstein); 7, Stewart and Jonathan Lyons (Holstein).

SONI Dairy Cow Championship, pedigree or non-pedigree cow – 1, McLean Family (Holstein); 2, Ronald McLean and Sons (Holstein); 3, McLean Family (Ayrshire).

United Feeds Coloured Dairy Championship – 1, McLean Family (Ayrshire); 2, Stuart and Nyree Baxter (Ayrshire).

Ayrshire

Champion: McLean Family. Reserve: Stewart and Nyree Baxter.

Maiden heifer – 1, and 2, Stewart and Nyree Baxter.

Cow or heifer, in-milk – 1, McLean Family; 2, and 3, Stewart and Nyree Baxter.

Holstein

Champion: McLean Family. Reserve: Ronald McLean and Sons.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Lauren Kelly; 2, and 3, Seamus Gunn.

Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, Richard Watt.

Cow in-milk, any age – 1, McLean Family; 2, and 3, Ronald McLean and Family.

Jersey

Champion: Sarah Doupe

Maiden heifer – 1, Sarah Doupe.

BEEF CATTLE

Donnelly Motors Supreme Champion of Champions: Devine Bros.

Danske Bank Overall Pedigree Beef Championship: Devine Bros (Charolais). Reserve: Adrian and Graeme Parke (Aberdeen Angus). Second Reserve: WD and JA Connolly (Charolais).

Qualifier for Bank of Ireland and NISA Pedigree Junior Bull Championsip: Liam Ruddy (Charolais).

Clogher Valley Credit Union Yong Beef Heifer Championship: Nigel and Gail Matchett (Charolais). Reserve: Robert Millar (Commercial).

Clogher Valley Credit Union Beef Pairs Championship: Stuart and David Bothwell (Charolais). Reserve: WD and JA Connolly (Charolais).

Aberdeen Angus

Champion: Adrian and Graeme Parke. Reserve: Adrian and Graeme Parke.

Bull, born on or after 01/01/17 – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke; 2, Ivan Forsythe.

Bull calf, born on or after 01/01/18 – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke; 2, Fintan Keown; 3, Fiona Troughton.

Cow in-calf or in-milk – 1, John Blackburn; 2, Fintan Keown.

Heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/12/16 – 1, John Blackburn.

Heifer, born between 01/01/17 and 31/12/17 – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke; 2, Fintan Keown; 3, Fiona Troughton.

Pair – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke; 2, Ivan Forsythe; 3, Gareth Vogan.

Best Aberdeen Angus, bred by exhibitor – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke; 2, Fintan Keown.

Beef Shorthorn

Reserve: Richard and Fiona McKeown. Reserve: Cherryvalley Estate.

Bull, born in 2017 – 1, Cherryvalley Estate.

Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, Cherryvalley Estate; 2, Duncan McDowell; 3, Denise Bailie.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown; 2, Cherryvalley Estate; 3, Sean McElroy.

Calf born in 2018 – 1, Cherryvalley Estate; 2, Denise Bailie.

Hereford

Champion: Mervyn Richmond. Reserve: Mervyn Richmond.

Cow or heifer, born before 31/12/15 – 1, James Graham; 2, Ruth Leader; 3, Kathryn Greenaway.

Heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/12/16 – 1, Nathaniel Shaw; 2, Ruth Leader.

Heifer, born between 01/01/17 and 31/12/17 – 1, and 2, Mervyn Richmond; 3, Ruth Leader.

Calf, born after 01/01/18 – 1, James Graham; 2, C and M Beatty and Sons.

Bull, born before 31/12/16 – 1, James Graham; 2, Tracey Morton.

Bull, born between 01/01/17 and 31/12/17 – 1, Tracey Morton; 2, C and M Beatty and Son.

Pair, male or female, any age - 1, Tracey Morton.

Charolais

Champion: Devine Bros. Reserve: WD and JA Connolly.

Pair – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly; 3, S and D Bothwell.

Female born in 2018 – 1, Nigel and Gail Matchett; 2, Robert McWilliams; 3, Sean McGovern.

Female, born between 01/09/17 and 31/12/17 – 1, Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh; 2, Adrian Richardson; 3, E Johnson and Sons.

Female, born between 01/05/17 and 31/08/17 – 1, Nigel and Gail Matchett; 2, WD and JA Connolly; 3, E Johnson and Sons.

Female, born between 01/01/17 and 30/04/17 – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly.

Female, born between 01/07/16 and 31/12/16 – 1, Devine Bros; 2, Leanne Titterington; 3, WD and JA Connolly.

Female, born between 01/01/16 and 30/06/16 – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly.

Female, born on or before 31/12/15 – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly; 3, Sean McGovern.

Bull, born in 2018- 1, S and D Bothwell; 2, and 3, WD and JA Connolly.

Bull, born between 01/05/17 and 30/08/17 – 1, WD and JA Connolly; 2, S and D Bothwell ;3, Malachy Connolly.

Bull, born on or between 01/01/17 and 30/04/17 – 1, S and D Bothwell; 2, and 3, WD and JA Connolly.

Simmental

Champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Wesley Abraham.

Qualifier Ivomec Super Pair of the Year: Margaret Little.

Bull, born on or after 01/01/17 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton; 2, Keith Nelson.

Heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/12/16 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton; 2, and 3, Nigel Glasgow.

Heifer, born between 01/01/17 and 31/12/17 – 1, Wesley Abraham; 2, JonathanHenderson; 3, Jason Whitcroft.

Cow, born before 01/01/15 – 1, Jamie Bell.

Cow or heifer, born in 2015 – 1, Julie Stinson.

Calf, born in 2018 – 1, Adrian Richardson; 2, Keith Nelson; 3, Julie Stinson.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, WD and JD Hazelton; 2, Nigel Glasgow; 3, Margaret Little.

Limousin

Champion: Crawford Bros. Reserve: Sean McGeehan.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, and 2, Crawford Bros; 3, Adam McGookin.

Bull, born in 2017 – 1, Sean McGeehan; 2, Adam McGookin.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, John Murphy; 2, Padraig Kelly; 3, Crawford. Bros.

British Blonde

Champion: Brian McGartland. Reserve: Gary McClelland.

Heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/12/16 – 1, Gary McClelland.

Heifer, born between 01/01/17 and 31/12/17 – 1, Gary McClelland; 2, Brian McGartland; 3, Gary McClelland.

Bull, born on or after 01/01/17 – 1, Brian McGartland.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Gary McClelland.

British Blue

Champion: Anthony McGuinness. Reserve: Derek and Alan McCrea.

Cow, any age – 1, Anthony McGuinness.

Heifer, any age – 1, Derek and Alan McCrea.

Salers

Champion: J and EA Elliott. Reserve: B and P O’Kane.

Cow, any age – 1, B and P O’Kane; 2, J and EA Elliott.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, J and EA Elliott; 3, B and P O’Kane.

Heifer, born before 31/12/17 – 1, J and EA Elliott; 2, B and P’Kane.

Heifer, born on or before 01/01/16 – 1, B and P O’Kane; 2, J and EA Elliott.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, J and EA Elliott; 2, B and P O’Kane.

Rare Breeds

Calf, under one-year-old – 1, and 2, N and M Moilies; 3, Earl of Belmore.

Bull, over one-year-old – 1, N and M Moilies; 2, Arnold Pearson.

Cow, over two-years-old – 1, Arnold Pearson; 2, N and M Moilies.

Commercial Beef

Champion: Nigel and Sandra Cochrane. Reserve: Robert Miller.

Suckler heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, Alan Veitch; 2, and 3, Declan McKenna.

Store heifer – 1, Nigel and Sandra Cochrane; 2, Robert Miller; 3, Robert Millar.

Beef heifer – 1, JCB Commercials; 2, Sean McGovern.

Suckler male calf, born in 2018 – 1, Alan Veitch.

Store bullock – 1, Nigel and Sandra Cochrane; 2, Alan Vetich.

Christopher Eastwood exhibited the reserve Holstein champion owned by Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge, exhibited the Limousin champion. Picture: Julie Hazelton

