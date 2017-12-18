Drumgooland Texels tops in-lamb sale with embryo pregnancy

The NI Texel Club held their annual In-Lamb Ewe Show and Sale in Ballymena Livestock Mart recently, sponsored by OldStone Veterinary Clinic.

Judge James Adams, Kerryhill Texels, made his selection of in-lamb gimmers, from Newtownabbey young breeder, Jack Gault’s Cherryvale pen.

A Duncryne Uber Cool daughter out of a Ballynahone Oscar mother and from the Sweetwall Gigolo family bloodline, this gimmer later claimed the Oldstone Veterinary Champion rosette. Scanned for two and in lamb to already proven sire Millar’s Windbrook she changed hands for 1,050gns to John Parke, Raphoe, Co Donegal.

Claiming the second place rosette and reserve champion was Martin McConville with his Glenhone exhibit, a Milnbank Whiplash daughter out of a Sportsmans Titan dam. She is in lamb to Alderview Accolade and moves home to join Richard Kennedy’s flock in Ballywalter for 350gns.

Sharing second place for leading gimmer prices was Alastair Gault, Forkins Texels, and Paul O’Connor, Drumgooland Texels, who sold their their in-lamb gimmers for 700gn each.

Ashley Dickson, Drumquin, Omagh, is the new owner of the Forkins exhibit. A Ballynahone Wild Child daughter out of an Ettrick Rainbow Warrior mother, she is scanned for three to Halbeath Woody. This gimmer’s dam was out of the successful Forkins show team claiming second prize in the RUAS ewe class. This gimmers pen mates also featured in the leading prices selling to 680gns and 400gns twice.

The Drumgooland gimmer from Paul and Baillie O’Connor is an Usk Vale War-Lord daughter out of another Ettrick Rainbow Warrior dam with strong breeding lines having bred sheep to 7K, 5K, 4,5K and 4K. In lamb to new service sire Scotsman Avicii, she also sells to Ashley Dickson.

Keeping the Drumgooland pen in the limelight, judge James Adams awarded the pen first and second place rosettes for the empty ewe lambs with both selling for 700gns, one to G Hamilton, Downpatrick, and the other to Tom Evans, Carmathon Wales.

The O’Connor’s topped the sale of Recipient Embryo transplants at 1600gns. This embryo pregnancy from Glenside Topgun daughter and out of a Tullagh Legend dam is the only embryo to be sold from 10K service sire Milnbank American Sniper and crosses the sea to John Howard, North Yorkshire. Selling for 900gns to Patrick Whyte, Co Waterford, the O’Connor’s second embryo pregnancy is from a Millcomb Ronaldo daughter out of a Mellorvale Masterpiece dam and is one of the Drumgooland Flock’s most consistent breeding ewes in lamb to Scotsman Avicii.

The club wish to thank Old Stone Veterinary Clinic for their support in the sponsorship of this event.

Results

Ewe Lambs: 1st and 2nd, Paul & Baillie O’Connor, Drumgooland.

Gimmers: 1, Jack Gault, Cherryvale; 2, Martin McConville, Glenhone; 3, Alastair Gault, Forkins; 4, Alastair Gault, Forkins; 5, Paul & Baillie O’Connor, Drumgooland; 6, Peter Boyd, Poseyhill.

Champion: Jack Gault, Cherryvale.

Reserve: Martin McConville, Glenhone.