Export programme delivers sales of £24.6m

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) has announced that over the past three years its dairy export programme, which was jointly funded by the EU, has generated sales of £24.6m for local dairy companies.

The programme which was launched in 2015 to support Northern Ireland dairy sales across South East Asia and Middle East, has seen 59 buyers from 11 countries visiting Northern Ireland to see first-hand the dairy supply chain.

Dr Mike Johnston, Chief Executive DCNI, commented: “Exceeding all expectations and in the middle of very difficult trading conditions the value of our dairy export programme has been clearly demonstrated as we enter phase two of the campaign. As well as working closely with local dairy companies, we also had invaluable support and assistance from DAERA, FSA, CAFRE and the Institute for Global Food Security at QUB. Their involvement helped to demonstrate the integrity and robustness of our supply chain, which has given customers the confidence and trust to source their dairy products from Northern Ireland.”

The first event in the second phase of the dairy export programme, which is also jointly funded by the EU, is taking place from 16-18 May and will see representatives from DCNI, Lakeland Dairies and Dale Farm travelling to Asia’s largest and the 4th biggest food innovation exhibition in the world in SIAL China.

Dr Johnston continued: “Now more than ever it is vital to build on our long term and sustainable relationships to continue to develop trading channels between Northern Ireland and international markets. At the core of this programme is highlighting the professionalism and efficiency of Northern Ireland’s dairy industry to generate sales and support the wider economy.”