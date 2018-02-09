Family pleased as some good comes from farmer’s death

The widow of a Co Tyrone farmer who died in a tragic slurry accident is hoping a charity event held in his memory will make a difference to people living in extreme poverty in Africa.

Alistair Sloss, a 52-year-old father of five, was finishing off slurry spreading at his Coagh farm the day before a government ban came into force, when tragedy struck on October 14 2016.

His untimely death came as a devastating blow to his wife Roberta, family and many friends across the Province.

To coincide with his anniversary the family decided to hold a tractor run to raise funds for Tearfund and to highlight the dangers of working with slurry on farms.

The event set off from the farm in Druminar and the tractors passed through Coagh, Cookstown, Moneymore and The Loup. The local community came out to support Alistair’s wife Roberta and their children, with 68 tractors taking part in the display.

There was food and entertainment at the family farm and a raffle.

The money raised, totalling £7,343, will go towards supporting medical, and water and sanitation projects run by Tearfund and their overseas partners in Uganda, Sierra Leone and Egypt.

Mrs Sloss said: “It was a wonderful day and we were amazed by how many people came out to support us. We are thrilled with the money we have been able to raise in memory of Alistair, and know it will make a difference to those living in extreme poverty.

“The family would like to say a huge thanks to everyone who came on the day and especially those who brought their tractors. We also want to thank our sponsors and all who gave prizes and supported Tearfund generously with their donations.

“We’re glad everyone enjoyed themselves and feel like the day was a fitting tribute to Alistair.”

Jane Robertson, from Tearfund, said: “The money raised will help us and our partners overseas provide access to clean drinking water and proper sanitation through projects in Uganda and Sierra Leone, as well as offering medical support to refugees in Egypt.

“Access to clean water, sanitation and medical assistance prevents disease and death but also offers dignity and a hope for the future to those living in poverty or fleeing conflict.”