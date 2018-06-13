Geopark Project events unveiled

The Geopark Project team at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has announced a further series of public community events for 2018.

The team will have a presence at a number of annual festivals and events that are scheduled to take place over the coming months.

From June to September, if you are out and about at any of the following events you will be able to catch up with the Geopark Project team, who will be sharing information and engaging with visitors to answer any queries.

The timetable is as follows:

22-24 June - Mourne International Walking Festival, Newcastle

30 June - Newry Agricultural Show

14 July - Castlewellan Agricultural Show

19-22 July - Soma Festival, Castlewellan

27 - 29 July - Strangford Lough Skiffie Festival, Strangford Lough and Delamont

3-26 August - Ring of Gullion Lúnasa Festival featuring Geotastic Extravaganza (11 August)

4-5 August - Footsteps in the Forest, Slieve Gullion Forest Park

11 August - Festival of Flight, Newcastle

18 - 19 August - Wake the Giant, Warrenpoint

21 - 22 September - City of Merchants

Dr Kirstin Lemon from the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland (GSNI) explains: “The Community Events programme seeks to raise public awareness of geology and to promote the area’s geological heritage. Having a presence at public events in the locality encourages people to learn about geotourism and get involved in educational activities. Events are varied and include public talks, guided walks, exhibitions and workshops.

“The proposed UNESCO Global Geopark in the scenic landscapes of Mourne, Ring of Gullion and Strangford & Lecale has the potential to generate sustainable tourism and deliver a range of economic benefits while providing recreational opportunities and increased awareness of the area’s natural assets.

“It will involve people in their landscape and work with local landowners, businesses and communities.

“There is a programme of work involved in securing UNESCO Global Geopark status and activity has been initiated to allow an application to be submitted to UNESCO for consideration.”