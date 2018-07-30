Irwin slams rural criminals after theft of harrow

DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has slammed those behind the theft of a Keveraland Power Harrow in the Hamiltonsbawn area sometime overnight on the 27th July into 28th July.

Mr Irwin said the theft represents a “costly inconvenience in time and money” for the owners of the machine and appealed to the public to report any snippet of information which could lead to its recovery.

He added: “This is an expensive piece of equipment and one which is very important to the owner and for the work it is required to do. To be without this equipment represents a costly inconvenience in both money and time and it is shocking that once again a rural farming family has been targeted by the criminals.

“It is vital that anyone with any information or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Hamiltonsbawn area contacts the PSNI and assists them with their inquiries and hopefully this machinery can be recovered and those behind this theft brought before the courts.”

If you see one or are offered one for sale or simply have seen one being moved in this area please call 101 and quite ref 930 of 28th July 2018.