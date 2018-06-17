Judge is impressed at Armagh

The third qualifying round for the 2018 Thompsons/Northern Ireland Shows Association Dairy Cow Championship was held at Armagh Show last Saturday.

Perfect weather conditions and the picturesque setting of Gosford Forest Park helped attract a large crowd of spectators and an excellent entry of dairy cattle to the show.

Ashley Fleming's Jersey cow Quintrell Kyros Indigo qualified at Armagh Show for the Thomspons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship. Adding their congratulations are judge Daivd Boyd, Glaslough; Fiona Patterson, chairman, NISA; and Andrew Douglas, Thompsons. Picture: Julie Hazelton/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Tasked with selecting the two Armagh qualifiers was judge Mr David Boyd from Glaslough, County Monaghan. David and his brother Kenneth run the famous Glaslough Holstein Herd, which has produced many successful show-winning cows in recent years. With a keen eye for quality dairy stock, David was greatly impressed with the line-up at Armagh.

For his first qualifier, David chose the Jersey and Dairy Interbreed Champion, Quintrell Kyros Indigo EX94, from the Fleming Family’s Potterswalls Herd, Seaforde, Co. Down. Coming from 11 generations of EX and VG cows, the 4th calver is proving herself to be a show winner. As a second calver, Indigo was placed second in her class at the 2016 Livestock Event, and, ahead of her Armagh successes, picked up the Jersey Championship and Reserve Interbreed Championship at this year’s Balmoral Show. Calved since April, she is currently yielding 40 kg/day. Production as a third calver was 6400kg at 5.48% butterfat and 4.29% protein.

The second Armagh qualifier was the Holstein Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion, Glasson Supersonic G Gail EX92, from the Glasson Herd of Philip and Simon Haffey, Portadown. Calved since March, this fourth calver is currently yielding 60kg/day at 5.54% butterfat and 3.75% protein. As a third calver, her production topped 11,500kg at 5.42% butterfat and 3.69% protein.

Thompsons would like to congratulate both Armagh qualifiers and wish them every success at the Clogher Valley Show Final on Wednesday, 25th July.