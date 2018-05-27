Kenneth is our lucky winner

Kenneth Badger, from Co Tyrone, is the proud new owner of an Isuzu D-Max courtesy of Farming Life and Isuzu.

Kenneth was in Dungannon yesterday to be officially presented with the keys to his vehicle after being drawn out as the winner of the annual competition.

The 63 year old, who has a long involvement and association with agriculture, told Farming Life he was ‘shocked but delighted’ to learn he had been successful.

“I buy the Farming Life every Saturday and when I saw the competition to win an Isuzu D-Maz with the on-line entry I thought I’d give it a go. I mean, someone’s got to win and I thought, why not?

“On Monday I got the call to say I was the winner. I told my wife, Anne, but I don’t think she believed me. Then the details appeared on Facebook to confirm it.

“I said to Anne, we’ll maybe have to try the lottery now!”

Kenneth was picked as the lucky winner from more than 4,000 entries.

