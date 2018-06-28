LacPatrick Dairies and Lakeland Dairies enter exclusive amalgamation talks

The boards of LacPatrick Dairies and Lakeland Dairies have agreed to enter into exclusive discussions regarding an amalgamation of the two Societies, it has been announced.

Any agreement reached, will be subject to shareholder approval and the relevant regulatory clearance.

LacPatrick Dairies was formed in 2015 following the mergers of Town of Monaghan Co-op and Ballyrashane Co-op. LacPatrick collects and processes 600m litres of milk across Ulster from 1,000 farmer suppliers. A range of high-quality dairy products are exported to all continents.

Lakeland Dairies is a farmer owned dairy processing co-operative with operations across 15 counties on a cross border basis. Lakeland collects and processes over 1.2bn litres of locally produced milk each year into a wide range of value-added dairy foodservice and food ingredient products which it exports worldwide.