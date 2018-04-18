Lough Neagh Pollan gets thumbs up from European Commission

Lough Neagh Pollan has been given the thumbs up by the European Commission to join the ranks of locally recognised foods, including Comber Spuds, Bramley Apples and Lough Neagh eels.

The Commission has approved the addition of the new product from the United Kingdom to the quality register of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO).

“Lough Neagh Pollan” is a white fish with a bright silver skin caught and processed in Lough Neagh.

Lough Neagh is the largest lake in the UK and one of the largest lakes in north-western Europe. Before 1900, the harvesting of “Lough Neagh Pollan” dominated fishing activities on the lake. It is still considered an economically important species and depending on the time of year “Lough Neagh Pollan” makes up a significant proportion of catches. It is caught using the traditional draft netting and gill netting method.

The new denomination will be added to the list of over 1,425 products already protected.