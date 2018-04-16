Newry farm sells for £1.9m

A farm near Newry has been sold for £1.9m.

A packed auction room at Best Property Services last week witnessed the sale of the 122 acre Gordons farm at Tullyhappy, Newry.

By the closing date last month, 13 bidders had expressed interest and bidding had reached £1.241m (against a guide price of £1.275m).

The three lots on offer were 26, 72 and 24 acres (no residence) and by the end of the first round of bidding in lots, the total had reached £1.285m.

When then offered as one entire lot, two local businessmen and adjacent property owners swiftly took the bidding from £1.3 to £1.9m in 24 bids until the hammer fell.