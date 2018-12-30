Pig farmers’ chance to quiz ‘Red Tractor’

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has organised an open question and answer session for pig farmers with a leading food assurance branding scheme.

‘Red Tractor’ pigs chairman Mike Sheldon and Phillipa Wiltshire, head of external relations, will meet farmers at the ‘Driving Red Tractor Pork into the Future’ event on January 29 at 7.30pm at Loughry CAFRE campus.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson, who will chair the evening, said: “This is a great opportunity for pig producers to ask questions directly to Red Tractor representatives and to ensure we are able to input our views and thoughts.”

The event is free and places can be booked at www.ufuni.org/events or on 02890 370 222.