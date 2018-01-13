‘Rare Breed’ watched by 213,000 viewers

The return of ‘Rare Breed - A Farming Year’ was the most watched programme in Northern Ireland at 8pm on Wednesday night with an average audience of 213,000 viewers and a 34% share, double that of the next most watched programme on BBC One.

The popular programme continues on Wednesday night at 8pm on UTV with a look at February 2017.

After a long winter and Storm Doris to contend with, the ‘Rare Breed’ farmers are looking forward to the spring ahead, to new arrivals; getting turnips harvested; selling prize bulls at auction; and getting back into ploughing contest season.

Viewers are introduced to Co Antrim vet Cahir McAuley who has followed his father into the world of veterinary, and who also runs the family farm including cattle, sheep and race horses.

In this episode he is called out to help a pregnant cow in distress, and ends up performing a caesarean section to save both lives. He also discusses his long interest in veterinary, and why he thinks his Dad tried to ‘indoctrinate’ him in to the profession from a very young age!

At the McGovern’s farm in Clogher, turmoil has struck; Dad Sean has a massive heart attack, leaving him minutes from death. Thankfully daughter Eimear was there to call the emergency services and drive her father from the isolated farm. They tell the emotional story just days after Sean gets home from hospital, with Sean urging all people who work alone not to ignore symptoms. It’s up to the girls and neighbours to help out on the farm while Sean convalesces.

The series is produced for UTV and TV3 by local independent production company Crawford McCann Television. Kelda Crawford-McCann, Managing Director of the company said: “We are delighted with the continued popularity of Rare Breed. It’s been another fascinating 12 months with our farmers, following the highs and lows they face as they run their businesses and produce food for tables throughout Northern Ireland and further afield.

“It is great to launch another series of Rare Breed on UTV, the series will run for 12 weeks with each episode representing a different month of the year. We have a real variety – everything from organic farming to selling 4x4s; from goats, sheep, pigs and cattle to ploughing, showing and judging. It’s all there!”

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series, sponsored by Dale Farm, Rare Breed – A Farming Year continues on Wednesday 17th January 2017 at 8pm on UTV.