Relough leads Dungannon dairy trade at 3,000gns

A fresh calved heifer from the McLean family’s noted Relough Herd at Donaghmore topped the Dungannon Dairy Sale at 3,000gns, writes Julie Hazelton.

Relough Commander Danna 3 secured the pre-sale show’s reserve championship award sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd, and sold to a County Tyrone herd owner. Sired by Larcrest Commander, her dam is Relough Jeeves Danna EX91-3E LP50. This potential tenth generation VG or EX heifer is calved ten days and producing 34 litres daily.

Champion at Holstein NI's December show and sale was Kilvergan Silver Blackie exhibited by David Aaron Haffey, Lurgan. Adding his congratulations is sponsor Ben Mallon, AI Services (NI) Ltd.

Second highest price of the day 2,750gns was paid to Sam and John McCormick, Bangor, for Hilltara Mardi Gras Amie. Sired by Mr Moviestar Mardi Gras ET, she is bred from Hilltara Iota Amie VG86 who produced over 8,300kgs at 3.97% fat and3.14% protein in her first lactation. Backed by ten generations of VG and EX dams, this third prize winner was snapped up by Sean O’Brien from Poyntzpass.

Pedigree cows peaked at 2,650gns, paid to the Patton family, Newtownards, for the second calver Ards Massey P Ruth. This honourable mention award winner was sired by Co-op Bosside Massey, and is out of Ards Planet A Ruth who produced over 7,500kgs at 4.11% butterfat and 3.10% protein in her first lactation. Four weeks calved and yielding 48 litres per day, she was also snapped up by Sean O’Brien.

Second calver Sterndale Explode Ghost ET VG-2yr came under the hammer at 2,500gns for David Buchanan from Newry. Sired by Wabash Way Explode, she is bred from Sterndale Allen Ghost ET EX94-3E. This potential seventh generation EX produced 8,766kgs at 4.20% butterfat and 3.07% protein in her heifer lactation. Currently yielding 45 litres daily she sold to R Murphy from Derrynoose, Keady.

Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, realised 2,500gns for the Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul daughter Carrowcroft Mogul L Ruby. She is bred from Carrowcroft Lover J Ruby GP83, and sold to Sean O’Brien.

Judge Richard Charles, Cookstown, awarded the supreme championship to Kilvergan Silver Blackie bred by Stephen Haffey, and sons Timothy, David and Aaron from Lurgan. Sired by Seagull Bay Silver, she is a daughter of Kilvergan Wyman Blackie 2 GP who averaged 10,806kgs at 3.58% butterfat and 3.36% protein in three lactations. Just over two weeks calved and producing 33 litres, she attracted a bid of 2,200gns from Carol Johnston from Ballinaleck.

“The champion is a youthful heifer with fantastic legs and feet. She is well put together and has a nice rear udder,” said the judge.

Non-pedigree females peaked at 2,300gns, realised by a second prize winner from Gary and Michael McHenry from Lurgan. The same vendors sold a third prize winner for 1,880gns.

Stephen Greenaway, Annaghmore, took first prize in the non-pedigree class with a Cogent Goodwin daughter. Two weeks calved and producing 31 litres per day, she sold at 1,920gns. A fourth prize winner from the same herd changed hands at 1,900gns.

A maiden heifer consigned by Aiden Garvey, Silverbridge, Co Armagh, attracted a bid of 1,700gns from pedigree breeder Harper Doupe, Caledon. The twelve-month-old Millfarm Halo Fools Gold ET was sired by Cookiecutter Petron Halogen ET, and is bred from Stoneden Fools Gold Red ET VG88-CAN-6.

Aidan Garvey also realised 370gns each for two grade 1 frozen embryos. The donor dam is Clonpaddin G Chip Fame, and the sire is Croteau Lesperron Unix ET.

Averages: 28 heifers 1,976gns; 6 cows 2,233gns; 1 maiden heifer 1,700gns, 7 non-pedigree heifers 1,840gns; 7 embryos 320gns each.