RUAS to hold new beef cattle and sheep show and sale

The RUAS Premier Show and Sale of Farm Quality Assured Beef and Sheep will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, 27th November 2018.

Following on from the successful Allams event the RUAS are delighted to announce that plans are well underway for this year’s show and sale.

(L-R) Stuart Johnston of Ulster Farmers' Mart Company Limited and Roy Gibson of Allams hand over the Allams Championship Trophy to RUAS Chief Executive Alan Crowe.

In a statement a spokesperson for Allams said: “Allams have held Ulster’s Premier Fatstock Show and Sale at the RUAS showgrounds at Balmoral, Belfast, successfully for the last 25 years. We feel for us it is the end of an era. We are however delighted that the RUAS have taken on this prestigious event with exciting plans to grow and expand it at their excellent facilities at the Eikon Exhibition Centre. We are pleased to hand over to the RUAS the much sought after Championship Trophy for their use in the future with our very best wishes that the event will go from strength to strength in the days ahead.”