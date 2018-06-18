Simmental heifer carries the day at Ballymena Show

There was a tremendous turnout of cattle for Ballymena Show 2018.

The Overall Championship of the event was won by Simmental breeder Nigel Glasgow, from Cookstown, with his 15-month old heifer Cloone Hilda. She was purchased at a breed sale in Roscommon last autumn.

Ulster bank's Cormac mcKervey congratulates Jack Owens, from Saintfield on winning the Zwartbles' championship at Ballymena Show

In the final cattle class of the day it was, essentially, a straight shoot-out between the Simmental - which had previously won the Beef Inter-Breed championship – and the Dairy Inter-Breed champion, owned and exhibited by the McLean family from Bushmills.

After a lengthy deliberation the two judges involved – John Jamieson, from Dumfries, and Robert McNee, from Dundee, decided in favour of the Simmental.

“She has amazing breed character,” said McNee.

“All being well, the heifer will go on to become a very successful breeding cow.”

Eamon McGarry with the Limousin Champion at Ballymena Show, owned by James Alexander, from Randalstown

The Dairy Inter-Breed championship was won by Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose.

Home bred, the Holstein calved for the third time on the McLean farm last November. Rose had previously won the Dairy Inter-Breed title at Ballymoney Show 2018. She was also the Holstein Reserve Champion at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Judge John Jamieson, described the cow as a truly excellent example of the Holsten breed.

“She has tremendous dairy presence,” he said.

Nigel Glasgow, Cookstown and Nigel Cole, Donnelly & Taggart, Campsie with Cloone Hilda, the Supreme Cattle Champion at Ballymena Show

“Her udder really stands out. The fact that she looks so well after having had three calves reflects her ability to milk well over a long period of time. This capacity is at the very heart of what constitutes a good dairy cow.”

Ballymena Show 2018 ended on a triumphant note for the McAllister family, from Kells in Co Antrim, as they scooped the Sheep Inter-Breed and Reserve championship titles. William secured the top accolade with a three-year-old Charollais ewe while his sister Elizabeth took the reserve spot with an equally eye-catching Beltex female.

Both had won their respective breed championships earlier in the day. Just a few short weeks ago, the Charollais had won its breed title at Balmoral Show.

“The ewe is in great condition at the present time,” said William.

Rachel Moorhead, from Liscolman, Ballymena, with Firecracker, the Belted Galloway Champion at Ballymena Show

“Our plan is to take her out at a number of the shows planned for the coming weeks.”

Inter-Breed judge David Baillie, from Lanark in Scotland, described his champion as an excellent example of the Charollais breed.

“She has great character and should go on to produce champions of the future.”

Heavy showers of rain dampened the grass at Ballymena Show Grounds throughout the day. But the weather did nothing to detract from the great crowds that turned out for this year’s event.

Results in full:

CATTLE SECTION

April Baldock, from Kent, and John McLean, from Bushmills with the Inter-Breed dairy champion at Ballymena Show 2018 - Priestland Shot J Rose

Champion of the Show: N Glasgow

Reserve: McLean family

Beef Inter-Breed Champion: N Glasgow

Reserve: J Alexander

Dairy Inter Breed Champion: McLean family

Reserve: Mclean family

Dairy Classes

Junior Dairy Class: 1st McLean family; 2nd S & N Baxter

Group of three: 1st J Suffern; 2nd McLean family

Young Handlers’ class – under 12yo: 1st J Orr

Young Handlers’ class – 13 to 19 yo: 1st E McLean; 2nd A Torrens

Ayrshire classes

Champion: J Hunter

Reserve: S & N Baxter

Junior heifer class: 1st M King

Heifer in milk: 1st J Hunter; 2nd S & N Baxter

Cow in milk – 2nd lactation: 1st M King; 2nd J Hunter

Cow in milk – 3rd lactation and upwards: 1st S & N Baxter; 2nd J Hunter

Production class: 1st S & N Baxter; 2nd J Hunter

Pairs’ class: 1st J Hunter; 2nd J Suffern

Holstein classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: McLean family

Heifer class: 1st R Orr; 2nd R Orr

Heifer in milk class: 1st McLean family

Cow in milk – 3rd lactation: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family

Production class: 1st McLean family

Coloured dairy classes

Champion: McLean family: 2nd McLean family

Beef Cattle classes

Champion young handler: M Reid

Reserve: G Elwood

Young Handlers’ class – 13 to 19yo: 1st M Reid; 2nd A Hamill

Young handlers – up to 12yo: 1st G Elwood

Dexter classes

Champion: M & L Bloomer

Reserve: M & L Bloomer

Calf class: 1st M & L Bloomer

Cow class: 1st J McCullough; 2nd R McCalmont

Heifer class: 1st M & L Bloomer; 2nd J McCullough

Bull class: 1st M & L Bloomer

Native Breed classes

Champion: R Armour

Reserve: B O’Kane

Calf class: 1st B O’Kane

Cow class: 1st R Armour; 2nd B O’Kane

Heifer class: 1st B O’Kane; 2nd A McConnell

Bull class: 1st B O’Kane; 2nd T & K Madden

Galloway classes

Champion: B Moorhead

Reserve: D Henry

Heifer class: 1st D Henry; 2nd D Henry

Cow class: 1st R Creith

Bull class: 1st B Moorhead; 2nd R Creith

Commercial cattle classes

Champion: G Curry

Reserve: G Curry

Animal under 1 year old: 1st R Miller; 2nd R & L Workman

Animal over 1 year old: 1st G Curry; 2nd G Curry

Salers classes

Bull class: 1st P O’Kane

Cow class: 1st P O’Kane; 2nd Lisnamaul Salers

Senior heifer: 1st J & E A Elliott; 2nd P O’Kane

Junior heifer class: 1st P O’Kane; 2nd Lisnamaul Salers

Bull class: 1st J & E A Elliott; 2nd C & A Kennedy

Pairs class: 1st J & E A Elliott; 2nd R Millar

Beef Shorthorn classes

Champion: D D McDowell

Reserve: D D McDowell

Young Handlers’ class: 1st M McCrellis; 2nd B King

Pairs class: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd J Allen

Junior heifer class: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd R & F McKeown

Senior heifer class: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd J Allen

Junior bull class: 1st M Millen

Cow class: 1st: J Alexander

Simmental classes

Champion: N Glasgow

Reserve: J McKane

Senior heifer class

1st: WD & JD Hazelton

Junior heifer class: 1st N Glasgow; 2nd N Glasgow

Bull class: 1st J McKane

Pairs class: 1st N Glasgow

Simmental Junior Heifer Derby

Senior heifer class: 1st J Whitcroft; 2nd J Henderson

Junior heifer class: 1st A W Clarke

Limousin classes

Champion: J Alexander

Reserve: Crawford Bros

Cow class: 1st Broad Hooks Cattle Co

Senior heifer class: 1st J Alexander; 2nd W Campbell

Junior heifer class: 1st R Clyde; 2nd J Alexander

Senior bull class: 1st Crawford Bros; 2nd S McGookin & Sons

Junior bull class: 1st A Griffith; 2nd W Campbell

Calf class: 1st L Millen

Pairs class: 1st W Campbell; 2nd Crawford Bros

Blonde classes

Champion: Johnston Farms

Reserve: Johnston Farms

Calf class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms

Senior heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms

Junior heifer class: 1st G McClelland; 2nd G McClelland

Pairs class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd G McClelland

British Blue classes

Champion: P Elwood

Reserve: J M Morrison & Son

Senior heifer class: 1st G Hetherington; 2nd W J Ervine

Junior heifer class: 1st Dorman & Burows

Junior bull class: 1st P Elwood; 2nd W J Ervine

Pairs’ class: 1st W J Ervine

SHEEP SECTION

Inter-Breed Champion: W McAllister

Reserve: E McAllister

Greyface classes

Champion: J Adams

Reserve: M Wright

Ewe class – 2yo and up: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams

Yearling ewe: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams

Border Leicester classes

Champion: H Dickey

Reserve: H Dickey

Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Ram lamb class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd S Wallace

Aged ewe class: 1st H Dickey

Yearling ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd S Wallace

Ewe lamb class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace

Pairs’ class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd H Dickey

Pair of hoggets: 1st H Dickey

Group of three class: 1st H Dickey

Dorset classes

Champion: S Wilson

Reserve: A & P McNeill

Pairs class: 1st R Hill; 2nd A & P McNeill

Group of three: 1st R Hill; 2nd A Moore

Ewe class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd A Moore

Ram lamb clas: 1st A Moore; 2nd S Wilson

Suffolk classes

Champion: A Gault

Reserve: W Tait

Senior ram class: 1st W Tait

Yearling ram: 1st W Tait; 2nd RC & JC Watson

Ram lamb class: 1st A Patton; 2nd W Tait

Ewe 2 yo and upwards: 1st A Barkely; 2nd P Donnelly

Yearling ewe: 1st A Gault; 2nd D Ford

Ewe lamb class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd W tait

Pairs’ class: 1st W Tait; 2nd A Barkley

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st W Tait; 2nd A Barkley

Group of three: 1st W Tait

Texel classes

Champion: C & M Mullan

Reserve: A Gault

Senior ram class: 1st A Gault

Ram lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault

Senior ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd S & J McCollam

Yearling ewe class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd A Gault

Ewe lamb class: 1st C & M Mullan; 2nd A Gault

Pairs class: 1st A Gault; 2nd D McKay

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st A Gault; 2nd S & J McCollam

Group of thee class: 1st A Gault; 2nd S & J McCollam

Blue Texel classes

Champion: Riverview Blue Texels

Reserve: A & J Carson

Ram class: 1st C Calvert; 2nd A & J Carson

Ram lamb class: 1st Riverview Blue Texels; 2nd A & J Carson

Ewe 2yo and upwards: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd Riverview Blue Texels

Yearling ewe class: 1st Riverview Blue Texels; 2nd A & J Carson

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd Riverview Blue Texels

Ile de France

Champion: R Mulligan

Reserve: R Mulligan

Ram any age class: 1st R Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Ram lamb class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd R Mulligan

Ewe any age: 1st R Mulligan; 2nd R Mulligan

Yearling ewe: 1st R Mulligan; 2nd R Mulligan

Ewe lamb class: 1st R Mulligan; 2nd R Mulligan

Pairs’ classes: 1st R Mulligan

Pair of hoggets: 1st R Mulligan

Group of three: 1st R Mulligan

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: S Doyle

Reserve: G Manson

Group of three: 1st G Manson

Pairs’ class: 1st: G Manson

Ewe lamb class: 1st G Manson; 2nd H Robinson

Yearling ewe: 1st H Robinson; 2nd T Todd

Senior ewe class: 1st G Manson; 2nd; J Wilson

Untrimmed ram lamb: 1st G Manson; 2nd G Manson

Ram lamb class: 1st: G Manson; 2nd: T Todd

Ram class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd J Wells

Rouge classes

Champion: J Harbinson

Reserve; C O’Neill

Ram class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd J Harbinson

Ram lamb class: 1st C O’Neill

Senior ewe class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C O’Neill

Yearling ewe: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C O’Neill

Ewe lamb class: 1st: C O’Neill

Pairs class: 1st C O’Neill

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st C O’Neill

Group of three: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C O’Neill

Charollais classes

Champion: W McAllister

Reserve: J Bell

Senior ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd A Moore

Yearling ram: 1st J Bell; 2nd A Moore

Ram lamb class: 1st A Moore; 2nd T Fenton

Ewe class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd J Bell

Yearling ewe class: 1st: W McAllister; 2nd; J Bell

Ewe lamb class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister

Pairs class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd T Fenton

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st W McAllister; 2nd T Fenton

Group of three: 1st J Bell; 2nd W McAllister

Blue-Faced Leicester classes

Champion: A Christie

Reserve: J & B Blaney

Senior ram: 1st E Loughran

Yearling ram: 1st E Loughran

Ram lamb class: 1st A Christie; 2nd M Wright

Yearling ewe class: 1st J & B Blaney; 2nd J Adams & Sons

Senior ewe: 1st A Christie; 2nd M Wright

Ewe lamb class: 1st D McKillop; 2nd J Adams & Sons

Pairs class: 1st D McKillop; 2nd: J Adams & Sons

Group of three: 1st A Christie; 2nd J Adams & Sons

Mule classes

Champion: E Loughran

Reserve; M Wright

Senior ewe: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams

Hogget class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd M Wright

Ewe lamb class: 1st E Loughran

Blackface Lanark classes

Champion: McLenaghan family

Reserve: G Crawford

Senior ram class: 1st J Adams & Sons; 2nd G Wallace

Yearling ram class: 1st McLenaghan family; 2nd G Wallace

Ram lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd G Wallace

Senior ewe class: 1st McLenaghan family; 2nd G Crawford

Yearling ewe class: 1st G Wallace; 2nd K O’Mullan

Ewe lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd G Crawford

Pairs class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd G Wallace

Pen of three sheep: 1st G Crawford; 2nd K O’Mullan

Perth Blackface classes

Senior ram class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd P McEvoy

Ram two yo: 1st A B Carson; 2nd A B Carson

Yearling ram: 1st A B Carson; 2nd M & R Smyth

Ram lamb class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd P McEvoy

Senior ewe class: 1st T Adams; 2nd P McEvoy

Ewe 2yo: 1st T Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth

Yearling ewe: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth

Ewe lamb class: 1st P McEvoy; 2nd A & J Knox

Pairs class: 1st P McEvoy; 2nd S Adams

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd S Adams

Pen of three sheep: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd S Adams

North Country Cheviot classes

Champion: A McNeill

Reserve: A & J Carson

Group of three: 1st A McNeill; 2nd J Graham

Pair of hoggets: 1st A McNeill; 2nd J Graham

Pairs’ class: 1st J Graham; 2nd A McNeill

Ewe lamb class: 1st A McNeill; 2nd J Graham

Yearling ewe class: 1st A McNeill; 2nd A McNeill

Senior ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A McNeill

Ram lamb class: 1st J Graham; 2nd A & J Carson

Yearling ram class: 1st A McNeill; 2nd M Peoples

Senior ram class: 1st A McNeill

Zwartbles classes

Champion: J Owens

Reserve: C Lyons

Group of three: 1st E Anderson; 2nd Watson family

Ewe lamb class: 1st C Lyons; 2nd Watson family

Hogget class: 1st J Owens; 2nd E Anderson

Senior ewe class: 1st E Anderson

Ram class: 1st E Anderson; 2nd S Forbes

Ram lamb class: 1st E Anderson; 2nd J Owens

Kerryhill classes

Champion: J Barr

Reserve: J Barr

Senior ram: 1st J Barr

Ram lamb class: 1st A & M McConnell; 2nd J Barr

Senior ewe class: 1st I Barr

Yearling ewe: 1st J Barr; 2nd I Barr

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Barr: 2nd I Barr

Group of three sheep: 1st J Barr; 2nd I Barr

Beltex classes

Champion: E McAllister

Reserve: D Brown

Ram class: 1st H O’Neill

Yearling ram: 1st D Brown; 2nd D Brown

Ram lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd J Harbinson

Ewe class: 1st J Harbinson

Yearling ewe: 1st E McAllister: 2nd D Brown

Ewe lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd J Harbinson

Group of three: 1st E McAllister; 2nd D Brown

Swaledale classes

Champion: E Haughey

Reserve: D McClintock

Ram class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd D McClintock

Ram lamb class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd D McClintock

Ewe class: 1st H & B Conlon; 2nd D McClintock

Yearling ewe: 1st D McClintock; 2nd E Haughey

Ewe lamb class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd D McClintock

Group of three: 1st E Haughey; 2nd D McClintock

Suffolk Cheviot classes

Champion: J Delargy

Reserve: J Delargy

Ewe class: 1st J Delargy; 2nd J Delargy

Yearling ewe: 1st J Delargy; 2nd P Donnelly

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Delargy; 2nd J Delargy

Enjoying the sunshine at Ballymena Show 2018: Two year old Evie Stevenson, from Ballymena, her dad Neil and mum Tori

Enjoying their day at Ballymena Show: l to r - Sandy Carson, Clough; Sarah Christie, Clough; Rosemary Gregg, Clough and HarryGregg, Clough

Dodging the showers at Ballymena Show 2018: William Ooonagh and Cathrine Chesney, from Portg;lenone